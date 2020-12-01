Wilma Jean Kihlthau Slagle, aged 95, passed away November 14, 2020 at Stafford Healthcare, Des Moines, Washington of congestive heart failure. She was born on August 10, 1925 to John and Anna (Repp) Kihlthau in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Wilma was one out of sixteen children, twelve who lived to adulthood. Her ancestors were Germans who went to the Volga region of Russia by 1767. Her parents John and Anna left Neu-Norka, Saratov, Russia in 1910, going to Winnipeg, Canada; then Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1913, and Wapato, Washington in 1937. Wilma attended school at Lake Alice, Minatare, Nebraska, and Wapato and Toppenish. The family attended the Congregational Church in Nebraska and Wapato.
Wilma married Clifford Slagle in Wapato and son DeWayne was born there August 1941. Later that year they moved to Seattle where Cliff worked at The Boeing Company. Daughter Diane was born December 1942. During the last year of World War II, Cliff joined the Merchant Marines. After the war, they lived in Wapato and then moved to Klickitat in 1948 where Cliff worked at the natural dry ice plant.
From the fall of 1949 to 1955 they lived in Camas. They first lived on NW Benton Street a few blocks from Crown Park. The following year they moved to NE Third Avenue, across the street from the old Crown Zellerbach Hotel. The Safeway Store sits on property where their house once stood. In June 1955 they moved to a rural area of Camas. On one side of the street was the Camas School District and on the opposite side was the Vancouver School District. DeWayne and Diane attended Evergreen Junior High - High School, Vancouver. Wilma and the children attended the Assembly of God Church in Camas.
The family returned to the Yakima Valley in October 1958. At that time, Cliff and Wilma purchased a pawn shop in Toppenish which they named “Cliff’s Trading Post.” Cliff’s health was failing in early 1990’s, but Wilma continued to manage the pawnshop with the help of her sister-in-law Esther Kilthau. Cliff passed away on February 27, 1997 at their home in Toppenish. Wilma continued to manage the pawnshop for a few more years, eventually selling the property. Son DeWayne passed away in 2006. In 2010, Wilma sold her house in Toppenish and moved to Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima. She attended the Assembly of God Church in Union Gap.
In 2012, Wilma moved near Seattle to be closer to her daughter Diane and lived at Regency Newcastle in Newcastle. On January 11, 2018, she went to Stafford Healthcare for rehabilitation and then was transferred to long term care.
She is survived by daughter Diane Sheridan (Howard) of Maple Valley, grandchildren Denise Greer (Chris) of Renton, David Sheridan (Brandi) of Maple Valley, Greg Sheridan (Kristina) of Hobart, Andrew Slagle (Jenny) of Spokane, Edward Slagle (Andrea) of Springfield, MO, Bobbi McMahon of Springfield, MO, Linda Garrett of Stockton, MO, Deanna Taxter (Cliff) of Usk, Cathy Slagle of Toppenish, DeWayne Slagle Jr. of Yakima; great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Marie Slagle of Toppenish. She is also survived by two sisters, Delores Corbin of Renton and Jeanette Bowman of Yakima; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wilma was preceded in death by husband Clifford Slagle, son DeWayne Slagle, her parents, and all but two of her siblings.
The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Edline–Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, Kent, Washington, Chaplain Dale Amundsen, Officiating. The graveside service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, Pastor Dan Rogers, officiating.
