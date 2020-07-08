Wilma (Dody) Newport, age 89, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was born on January 31, 1931 to Albert and Mary Barker in Max, Nebraska and was the youngest of three girls. She loved her sisters, Dolly and Birdie very much. She had lived in Oregon before moving to Washington State where she lived the rest of her life.
Dody owned a restaurant as a young mother, and loved cooking her whole life for family and friends. Her and her sister, Birdie, were bowling champions and had many trophies to prove it. She loved to crochet and her grandchildren have hundreds of blankets stashed in their closets. She also loved to watch John Wayne, all westerns and play yahtzee.
Dody married the love of her life, Ernest Newport, and they were married 30 years until he died. They loved to fish and spend time with their children.
She is survived by her sister, Birdie Barger, Wapato, WA, brother Sonny (Cheryl) Ervin, Wapato, WA, son Allen (Jill) Noble of Selah, WA, daughter Sharon (Kevin) Reiland of Kennewick, WA, son Cliff (Jayne) Newport, Lyle, WA, daughter Debbie (Hank) Bezel, Wapato, WA, son Les (Candy) Newport, Yakima, WA, 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly, husband Ernie, and son Gene Noble.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Colonial Funeral Home, 228 S. Alder Street, Toppenish, WA on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12 pm - 3 pm. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 am at the Wapato Cemetery, 5161 W. Wapato Road, Wapato, WA.
