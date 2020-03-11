Valley Hills Funeral Home
Willy Joe Riggs, 45, of Wapato, WA passed away at his home on March 9, 2020. He was born April 29, 1974, in Yakima, WA, the son of Gary B. Riggs Sr. and Georgiann (Lopez) Riggs.
Willy was a full time student at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for horses which he shared with his dad.
Willy is survived by his father Gary B. Riggs Sr; his mother, Georgiann (Lopez) Riggs; his grandma Elizabeth Riggs (Yakima); uncle, Rod Riggs (Yakima); three brothers, Awsome-Jones Riggs (Seattle), Gary Riggs Jr. (New Jersey), and Joseph Knight (Seattle); two sisters, Nina Lopez (Wapato), and Patricia Lopez (Union Gap); four daughters, Monique Riggs (Wapato), Hayley Riggs (Wapato), Makayla Riggs (Wapato) and Odessa Winnier (White Swan); and his son, Willy Joe Riggs Jr. (Wapato).
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ronald Riggs (Prosser); two great grandpas; uncle, Bob; grandpa, Paul Lopez; and grandma, Nina Woods Randall.
Services will start at 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA with the burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in White Swan, WA. Services will be held at the Wapato Longhouse after the burial.
