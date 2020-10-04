Willis Brunelle

Willis Joseph Brunelle was born June 7, 1927 in Crookston, Minnesota. He passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at age 93 of natural causes. His family moved to Yakima in the early 1940s. He graduated from Yakima High School, served in the Army during WWII, and graduated with honors from WSU with a Bachelor Degree in Pharmacology. He worked as a pharmacist for 47 years and retired at the age of 70. After his retirement, he continued handing out the medicine of laughter by telling jokes and doing hat tricks.
“Willie” was well-known for his humor, gregarious personality, love of art, enjoyment of bowling, and passion for dancing. Willis found fulfillment in answering God’s call to help others. He generously gave financial and emotional support to many. Willis was a lifelong volunteer serving with the NAACP and CFM in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s and served decades with the Lion’s Club in Yakima, Sunnyside, Quincy, and Ferndale along with holding leadership positions with Habitat for Humanity and the Ferndale Senior Center. He also volunteered at many of the parishes he attended as a CCD teacher, usher, lector, and served on various church councils.
Mother Teresa was his role model for living a life of prayerful service. He focused on: Faith, Hope, and Love knowing the greatest of these is love. Willis had faith in God and Jesus’ salvation sacrifice, the hope of eternal life, and love of God and others. Being a man of faith, he was able to accept God’s grace and forgiveness for his weaknesses and showed mercy to others in their struggles. He entered God’s Gates with praise and thanksgiving in his heart.
He is survived by his children: Debbie McLean (Tom), Steve Brunelle (Sen), and Kimberly Brunelle; siblings: Lorraine Lindblad, Julie Carolus (Ray), and Alan Brunelle (Mary); grandchildren: Theresa McLean, Kevin McLean (Breann), Nha Bao, Alex Collman (Alan), and Ryan Kuehnel; great-grandchildren: Clark, Bruce, Claire, and Joon McLean; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Brunelle, and later Kenna Thomas Brunelle, his parents, Wilfred and Angeline Brunelle, brother Maurice Brunelle (Betty), and brother-in-law Ray Lindblad. A burial and celebration of life will be held next year.
