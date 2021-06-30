Keith & Keith Funeral Home
From his early years of taking baths in the creek on the farm in Arkansas to his last years on Weems Way, Willie Rodolphus Morris never wavered from who he was.
On Friday, June 25, 2021 Willie closed the pages on a life Huck Finn himself would envy. He was born on the family cotton farm in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas on May 8, 1942, the fifth child born to Verdie and Della Morris. It was on the farm that young Willie discovered the joy of a good prank and the pain of not getting your chores done. Long days picking cotton under the watchful eye of his father taught him the value of working hard with your hands and standing up for what you believed.
With no appetite for academics, Willie found himself aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard before finishing high school. Despite his love of liberty off the ship and mischief on the ship, Willie quickly became a Boilerman Second Class before eyeing greener pastures outside the Navy. Separation papers in hand, Willie quickly fell in love with Delma Davis and they began a dance that played out over the next 56 years. Right after being married, the transmission on the car dropped as they were leaving Yakima and Willie took a job at Boise Cascade. They never left the valley and made Selah their home as they raised two boys, Duane and Marc.
Willie would go on to spend time working at R&R Beverage and Morton and Sons before calling it a career to tinker in his garage, work on Harleys and brew an occasional batch of moonshine. His final act in the days before he passed was to help a stranger get his Harley running after it broke down roadside. When the rider asked him what he owed, Willie responded, “a case of beer.” Pure Willie to the end. Never wavered.
Preceding Willie in death were his wife Delma, brothers Huelan, Jesse, Emmitt and sister Rebecca. He leaves behind sons Duane (Angie) and Marc (Sarah); nieces Kim Davis, Jessica Overholt (Jeff), and Pat Campbell; nephews Dave Davis (Lupe), James Davis (Lindsay), Tyler Davis, James Cook (Samantha), Jerry Matthews (Becky), and Billy Massey (Darlene); grandchildren Evan, Hallie, Sam, Carter, Justin, Faye, Adam, Annie, Preslee and Kenleigh; and mechanic partners Rod Jones and Wayne Lotspiech.
Willie’s life will be celebrated at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Friday, July 2 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wigglin’ Home Boxer Rescue in Willie’s name at wigglinhomeboxerrescue.org or WHBR, PO Box 1354, Battle Ground, WA 98604.
