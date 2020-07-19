Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William (Willie) Henry Wentz, 80, died on June 28, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. William died while camping in the Cascades near Randle, WA.
He was born May 2, 1940 to Sebastian W. Wentz and Catherine N. (Pointer) Wentz in Toppenish, WA, he was the youngest of 7 children. William attended Toppenish High School where he met his wife in the late ‘50’s. William married Joan (Hinson) Wentz on August 9, 1963 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. William and Joan raised four children together in Yakima, WA. William was a hardworking provider for his family.
He was a member of the Operative Plasters & Cement Mason before retiring in 2005. William traveled to many states to work over the course of his life as a cement finisher, Alaska, California, Idaho, Oregon as well as Washington. He worked on many different structures throughout his career, which included Hanford Nuclear Waste Plant, Waldport Bridge, John Day Dam, and Grand Coulee Dam just to mention a few. He volunteered his time and skills for Yakima Little League where he did all the dugout pads for the fields located at Elks Park in Yakima, WA. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and watching sports. He took his family on many camping trips and mushroom hunting adventures. As well as wood chopping crusades. Many hot summers were spent on the lakes while camping, water skiing and fishing and enjoying the Pacific Northwest.
In his spare time, he did carpentry work, electrical and plumbing on the home he built for his family. He was always in his garage tinkering on something.
William was preceded in death by his wife Joan (Hinson) Wentz, both of his parents Sebastian W. Wentz and Catherine N. (Pointer) Wentz, as well as his siblings, Baby Wentz, his brothers James and Tony Wentz, his sisters Mary Crosier and Elizabeth Marie Steinmetz; his granddaughter Jessica Johnson and grandson Justin Wentz.
Survivors include daughter Jody (Wentz) and Greg Gray of Yakima, WA, Tammie (Wentz) Blevins of Ellensburg, WA, a son, William Joseph Wentz and Carla Jaeger of Naches, WA, daughter Roberta Wentz and Trevor Sanders of Yakima, and sister Goldie Bond of Yakima. William had 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all.
At William’s request there will be no funeral services.
