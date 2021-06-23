Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William Thomas (Tom) Verran, age 77, passed peacefully in his sleep at Garden Village Hospice Care after a 3 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born to Frank E. Verran and Sallie Verran (Dorsett) in Johnson City, Tennessee (July 9th, 1943), he lost his father in an airplane crash during WWII when Tom was just an infant. Sallie married Bob Dorsett, settling down to raise Tom and his stepsister Cindy Dorsett (Rines) in Yakima, WA. A graduate of Davis High School and Yakima Valley College, Tom also attended Central Washington State College before deciding that college was not for him and enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Three years of traveling and a tour in Vietnam shaped Tom into a service minded man who came home to join the local police force in January of 1969, though not before buying his beloved ‘68 Camaro. He served the Yakima police force for 28 years in various positions, including his favorite roles of detective and working as a community liason with school children and other groups. He retired from the force as a lieutenant in the spring of 1997.
In March of 1969 Tom married Charlotte Verran (Stegmiller) and shortly thereafter adopted her toddler son. In 1971 Tom was blessed with a daughter. When not protecting his community, he spent many summers at Bumping Lake Resort, road tripping with his young family across the US and spending time at Copalis Beach.
In April of 2004 Tom and Donna Kay married after dating for many years and enlarged the family with a stepson and adopted nephew. He was a doting grandfather to six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He loved camping and fishing, but most of all watching his family take on new endeavors and flourish. He spent his golden years with his wife, Donna Kay, traveling to Arizona each winter to enjoy his community of friends and chosen family there. His whole family has fond memories of his cabin at Rimrock Lake.
Upon reaching his reward, Tom looked forward to seeing his mother and father again as well as his daughter Sallie. Left with fond memories are his wife, Donna; uncle, Beldon Dorsett; sister, Cindy Rines, sons Michael (Kathy), Marty and Dallas (Elizabeth); and grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Aaron, Joe, Kloii and Orion.
A Memorial Service is planned for 2 pm, Monday June 28, 2021, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom’s name to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Together, let’s find the cure.
“To Jove a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them when they’ve forgotten.”
-Arne Garborg
