William Root entered into rest 06-11-2021. He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann Root, daughters; Cheri Root, Tracy Root, sons; Cody Root and Brandon Root.
Those who preceded William are his brothers John L. Root Jr., Robert Root Sr. His sisters; Ramona Root Lewis, Carol “Pennie” Vigil. His sons; William “Woody” Root and Paul Root. William was a ranch hand for the Eneas brothers Bill and Joe Eneas. He rode racehorses in the Yakima Valley and surrounding arenes, brought down cattle from the mountains. He was a cowboy, he would say “Its Burning daylight, Let’s Go!!”
William was a Yakima Tribal member and also a plumber, carpenter, and electrician. “He did it All!”
