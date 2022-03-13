Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
William Robert “Bob” Smith, 94, of Benton City, Washington passed away on March 8, 2022.
He was born in Gresham, Oregon on April 29, 1927. He was married to his first wife Bessie Smith, from 1946-1980. Bob lived in the Pacific Northwest all his life settling in the Yakima Valley. Bob and Bessie established their first of many orchards in 1948.
He then married Dolores Smith in 1983 and they continued farming, traveling to the coast, and enjoyed many other adventures away from the farm. They remained married until her death in 2021.
He loved hunting, fishing, target shooting, a rousing game of poker or blackjack, occasional happy hour with friends, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his sister Betty Brooks, son Bruce Smith, grandson Billy Smith, daughter Victoria Kennedy, wife Dolores Smith, and granddaughter Tina Burruss.
He leaves behind numerous family members: sister Ruth Jackson, sons Russell Smith & Teresa Rader, Mike & Velena Smith, daughter Rhonda & Steve Gore, all of Benton City, Washington; son-in-law David Kennedy of Grandview, Washington.; grandchildren Rob & Denise Owen, Jim & Candy Kennedy, Leslie & Chris Johnson, Chris & Julie Kennedy, Lynsie & Audi Hernandez, Jenny & Frank Cooper, Miles Smith, Max & Tana Smith, Jessica & Anthony Pena; 21 great-grandchildren and, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA, with graveside service and military honors to follow at the East Prosser Cemetery. A Memorial gathering will take place at Chandler Reach Vineyards in Benton City. Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
