William Richard (Bill) Splawn Sr. passed away Saturday, May 15th, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Bill was born June 11th, 1945 to Lauren and Vivian Splawn in Yakima, WA. He lived his entire life in the Ahtanum Valley. Bill graduated from West Valley High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Following his service to his country, he married Debra Jean Journagan on December 13th, 1969. Bill was employed for a period of time at Smitty’s Market in Wiley City. He worked for the Noel Canning Corporation for 40 years. While working for Noel Canning, Bill also farmed for Holtzinger Ranches. He was a frequent member of the “Liars Club,” which was a group of farmers who had breakfast at the Ranch House in Ahtanum and Wiley D’s in Wiley City.
Bill was extremely proud of his service to the country. He also frequently made an effort to thank active duty service members. Bill was extremely proud of his grandchildren and he loved telling them stories of growing up on the family farm. Bill was famous for his stories. Even though they were often repeated, he seemed to always put a little different spin on them. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Debra, son William Jr. (Beverly), his grandchildren William Brock and Emily Splawn both of Yakima, his brother Ben (Patty) Splawn, sisters Cecile Splawn, and Juanita Mellum of Spokane, brother David (Derry) Melero and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lauren and Vivian Splawn, son Christopher Splawn, brother Lauren Douglas and his sisters Anita Conrad and Felicia Holtzinger.
Military Honors will be rendered at Terrace Height Memorial Park this Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 am. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
