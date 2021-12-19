William Poirier

Our dear Billy went to his heavenly home on November 19th, 2021; our hearts are broken for the sad loss to our family. William Francis Poirier was born July 14th, 1948 in Yakima to Anne and Vincent Poirier. He graduated from Davis in 1968. Billy was a hard worker, always providing for his wife, Cindy. They were married July 9th, 1977. Billy never knew a stranger, he had so many friends and acquaintances. He subcontracted mail delivery for many years from Selah to Easton, seven days a week. He later worked for Hansen Fruit, and his last job was working for Yakima Specialties, Inc. He was always proud of the jobs he held and had a wonderful work ethic. Bill was preceded in death by his mother Anne, father Vincent, brother Vince Jr., sister Sue, father-in-law Bob Krein, and mother-in-law Frances Krein. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia and her siblings. There will be a private gathering in loving memory of Bill. We humbly request that any gift donations be given to the National Association of the Deaf (nad.org) in Billy’s name.
