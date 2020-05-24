September 13, 1935 - April 14, 2020
On April 14, William Peter Jensen passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Bill was born in Rapidan, Minnesota on September 13, 1935. He spent his younger years in that town, and later in Waldorf where he graduated high school. He attended Mankato State College, where he met his future wife, Muriel. He transferred to South Dakota State, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
Bill had a deep connection to Glacier National Park which started with a summer job as a bus boy at Lake McDonald Lodge before his senior year in high school. He returned for four more summers, switching to the trail crew after the second year. After college, Bill worked for the Minnesota Highway Department before getting hired full time at Glacier. He worked for 14 years in the National Park Service. In addition to Glacier, MT, he spent time in Rocky Mountains, CO, Santa Fe, NM, Big Bend, TX, Cape Cod, MA, and Boulder City, NV. In 1976, he decided to go into business for himself. He bought the KOA campground in Yakima, WA, and ran it for 22 years before retiring and moving to Tucson, AZ. After 13 years, he returned to WA to be closer to family.
Bill is survived by Muriel, his wife of 62 years, daughter Cheryl (Rich), sons Daniel and Robert (Kim), sister Kathy Millington, half-brother Curt Jensen, and six grandchildren, Jordyn, Nathan, Josie, Jesse, Thomas, and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anne Jensen, his sister Josephine Tollefson, and two half-brothers, Owen Jensen and Robert Jensen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all get together to hug, laugh and remember the joy and humor he provided to us all.
