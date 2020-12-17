Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home
William M. “Bill” Myers, or “Mac” to his loved ones, passed away on December 10, 2020 in Kennewick, WA. He was born on January 23, 1926 in Hartford City, IN to Grace J. (Ham) and Lawrence P. Myers. He attended Purdue University and the University of Missouri and enlisted in the Army Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Bill married Rethal O. Moore (“Reta”) on July 8, 1951 in Hartford City, IN. They resided in Indiana for years before moving to California and Florida, before settling in Yakima, WA in 1981 and then later in Richland.
Bill was a true entrepreneur. He raised mink, owned a Remington Rand agency, owned a large motel, developed condominiums on the Florida gulf coast, and was heavily involved in the manufacturing business, as vice president of marketing for one company, divisional manager for another, and owner of his own. He traveled the globe for his business, making friends everywhere he went. This enabled both Bill and Reta to travel extensively. They visited a majority of the countries in the world, many on multiple occasions, their favorites being Switzerland and New Zealand.
Bill was a life member of the Elks and served for a number of years on the board of directors of a national organization of suppliers to the dairy industry. An avid golfer with his wife, he also served on the board of directors at the Yakima Country Club. He loved fishing and followed this pastime wherever he could, from Europe to Australia to Alaska. He took countless memorable trips to Canada, Alaska, and British Columbia fishing with friends and relatives. Gardening was another hobby, along with making wine. He had an exceptional vineyard, Chateau St. William, and won numerous “Best of Show” and Gold Awards for his wines. He will be remembered for some awesome beers as well.
Bill was the youngest of three children. He and Reta had none of their own. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Carbon’s husband, Max Carbon, of Middleton, WI, and loved by their five children, spouses, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Larry Myers, now of Florida, and his three children, spouses and grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Yakima next summer alongside his beloved wife who predeceased him in 2011.
Most of all, Mac will be remembered for his immense heart and sense of humor. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those who loved him dearly.
