September 25, 1934 - February 5, 2022
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
William Lewis Rossow, Sr. (Bill), passed away peacefully at home from natural causes, surrounded by his family, on February 5, 2022. Bill was born in Yakima’s St. Elizabeth Hospital and raised by his mother, June Clary Rossow and his father, Herbert Rossow.
The family moved to Iowa in 1937. Bill grew up on farms and attended a one-room schoolhouse through the third grade. The family moved to Bremerton, Washington where his dad would work in the shipyards. There, he attended fourth grade and joined a group of kids who watched for the “Bad Guys.” When the war was over, they moved back to Lake City, Iowa where he resumed school.
During that summer, he began his working career, delivering papers, mowing lawns, trimming around headstones (with scissors), and delivering groceries. For his remaining school years, he continued to work for the local grocer and his son. It was there he learned meat cutting, hard work ethic, and compassion. Bill also excelled in sports including basketball and track. He graduated from Lake City High in 1952. Soon after, he moved to Omaha, Nebraska to attend business school where he studied telegraphy.
He was hired by Union Pacific Railroad and sent to Spokane, Washington. He and a friend were sent to small towns in the Palouse country. After two years of wheat country, one-man depots, and poor pay, he and his friend quit. Bill returned to Yakima where his parents and sister, Ethel Kay, had moved. He briefly worked several jobs, settling in at JJ Newberry’s, a nationally owned five and dime chain store. It was there he began a friendship with a local fellow who introduced him to the love of his life, Sylvia Gai Roath. She would become his companion, best friend, help mate, and wife for the next 67 years. “One date was all it took.” The couple married August 7, 1955, in Yakima.
Daughter, Marta June, followed in September 1956 and son, Bill Jr. in November 1958.
In 1960, they began moving around the Northwest for Newberry’s. Bill became the youngest store manager on the west coast, relocating every three or four years, to troubleshoot stores that were not productive. After 17 years of dedication and moving his family from Portland to Longview, Walla Walla, and back to Yakima, he decided to leave the company. During this time, in March of 1964, their daughter, Sheryl Elizabeth, was born. After leaving Newberry’s, he continued in retail, until he found his niche at C & H Hardware where, after 30 years, he completed his working career.
Bill loved his family, especially the babies. He was a doting grandpa to his six grandkids and nine greats, which included attending many band and choir concerts, sports events, school luncheons and movie matinees. He was also a mentor to more than one or two families.
He was YMCA coach of the year and President of the local Wood Cutters Association. In Walla Walla he served as VP of the Retail Merchants Association, and he was on the board of directors for the Walla Walla chapter of Camp Fire Girls. His other hobbies included camping, rock hunting, fishing, hunting, hiking, farming, and horsemanship.
His greatest donation to his community came after retirement. Bill took charge of the small food bank at the Highland United Methodist Church. With the help of many community members, other church attendees, and school volunteers, the food bank became stronger than ever. He was the driving force in creating the bigger and better “Highland Food Bank.”
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his son, Bill Jr. Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia, his children, Marta Wilson (Randy) and Sheri Rossow, grandsons Greg Wilson (Rebecca), Jeff Wilson, Jeremy Wilson ( Jessica), and Douglas Parsley, granddaughters Caitlin Gainer and Marie Rossow, great-grandchildren Collin Gainer, Hope Wilson, Colby Wilson, Emily Wilson, Tildi Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Ema Parsley, Robby Poole, and Ryker Poole, adopted grandkids Kayson Evans, Heaven Dobbs, and Bradley Rydberg, niece Lisa Harding Goodrich (David) and family of Battle Ground, WA, nephews Lloyd Herbert Harding, D’Arcy Duane Harding, and David Allen Harding of Portland Oregon. Bill was “Grandpa” to many others including all of the Huntington clan and the Malana family.
“We’ll see you again, Bill.”
A Service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Highland Food Bank or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in