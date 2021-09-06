William Lee (Papa Bill) Riley

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William Lee Riley, 70, died at his home in Yakima on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
He was born in Bellingham, Washington to Omar and Eva (Brown) Riley. He was a custodian at the Capital Theater for more than twenty years. He also owned and operated a lawn mowing service.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Riley of Yakima; two sons, Shawn Riley and Jarod Riley; two step daughters, Beverly Leonard (Vance) and Tina Nichols (Jamie A.); 23 grandchildren, Juanita, Justin (Bella), Jamie (Nick), Sharon, Joyceland, Vance II, Wyatt, Christoper, Teia, Amy, April (Raymundo), Junior (Marissa), Carol (Brendan), Jessica (Trisha), Jonathan, Darlyn and Manuel; 35 great grandchildren, Nevah, Francis, Kasen, Annabel, Marleyen, Bodhi, Cyrus, Jace, Jayda, Violet, Oscar, Liliana, Issabella, Cadence, Elyana, Allyson, Noah, Sophia, Emma, Zoey, Amelia, Jonathan, Bentley, Romea, Elijah, Lillian, Sophia, Diamond, Genesis, Jaelynne, Jade, Erica, Michael, Jermaine and Caleb.
A memorial service will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
