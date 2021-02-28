William Lee “Bill” Colpitts

Bill Colpitts, 69, of Gleed, passed away on February 3rd, 2021. Bill was born in Shady Cove, OR to Robert and Vivian Colpitts on May 2nd, 1951. After graduating high school in White Swan, he served his country in the Army. Bill was a roofing contractor in the Yakima Valley for nearly 30 years and was known by many for his hard work. He always kept a positive attitude and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, barbecuing steaks and oysters, and playing cribbage. Bill is survived by his wife, Tina of Gleed; mother, Vivian of Union Gap; brothers, Bobby and Larry of Yakima; daughter, Carey Prieb of Covington, WA; son, Bill of Ocean Park, WA; and six grandchildren. A private memorial will be held by his family.
