On the morning of April 16, 2020, William Joseph Fairman of Yakima went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 82 at Harborview Medical Center.
Bill was the oldest child, born to Linda and William Fairman on August 23, 1937 in Pennsylvania, PA. He graduated from Aldine HS in Houston, Texas in 1955, then joined the Navy at the age of 19. He met the love of his life, Eleanor Frantsen, when he was stationed in Bremerton, Washington after returning from Japan. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years. Bill and Eleanor were married for 63 years. Together they raised three daughters, Lorrie, Cindy, and Billie Jo.
Bill loved Jesus with all his heart, and he let the world know. If he wasn’t fishing or camping, you could always find him working in his garden, which was nothing short of impressive. He was known for his slow southern drawl, gentle personality, and his sense of humor. And he was proud to be an American.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William, a Merchant Marine who died (MIA) in WW2, his parents Linda and Don Burnham, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor, children Lorraine (Billy) Carnley, Cindy Malin, and Billie (Neal) Brown, a sister, Linda (Milton) Ihlo, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at later date. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Salvation Army, St. Jude’s hospital, Union Gospel Mission of Yakima, or Harborview Burn ICU, and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
