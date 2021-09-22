William Joseph Custer of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away Sept. 10, 2021 with his mom by his side, due to health complications. William “Bill” was born Feb. 18, 1984, in Yakima, Wash. Bill attended CWU and pursued a career in Construction Management, and worked for the state of Idaho for many years.
Bill loved hunting, snowboarding, wood working and a good debate. He also liked his Seahawks but loved his Green Bay Packers. He also loved spending time with his family and friends and being an uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.
Bill is survived by his mother Val Trapp, father Patrick Lowrey (Judy); brother Ted Trapp (Dana); sisters Laneil Trapp (Gino), and Echo Sandefur (Kyle), and a brother from another mother Jake Shreves, uncle Fred Dupre (Wanda), uncle Robert Selzler, and numerous siblings on his father’s side. Bill is also survived by the love of his life, Jessica Custer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Reach out to the family for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kootenai Humane Society or Wounded Warrior project.
Bill will forever be loved and missed.
