William Jeffrey Meyer, 49, of Yakima, died Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born March 29, 1970 to Wally Meyer and Nancy Meyer Sabari in Yakima. Jeff graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1988 and Central Washington University in 1992.
Following college, Jeff traveled the world and in Israel met Irene Preuss from Berlin. They married soon after and together raised two beautiful daughters, Emma, a freshman at Montana State University, and Ella, a freshman at LaSalle High School.
Jeff returned to school at Wenatchee Valley College, receiving a degree in horticulture and tree fruit, took up residence in Yakima and became one of the owners of Columbia Reach Fruit Pack, where he was as comfortable driving a forklift as he was managing the warehouse. He and Irene continued to co-parent their children after their divorce.
He is survived by his parents as well as his step-father, Ron Sabari, sister Megan Tweedy and her husband, Shawn, brother Scott and his wife, Kari, and three step-brothers, Doug Sabari, Bryan Sabari, and Nathan Sabarai, and their families, several nieces and nephews and his loving aunts and uncle, Kate, Mary, and Kent, and their families.
Celebration of Jeff’s life will be at the Yakima Tennis Club, 516 North 36th Ave. on Saturday, February 29th from 2:00-5:00 PM.
