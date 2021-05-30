William James Williams III

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Bill Williams, a long-time resident in the Yakima Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the age of 57.
Bill was born on July 26, 1963 to Peggy and Bill Williams in Yakima, Washington. He attended Naches Valley High School where he excelled at sports. It was football that he loved most and with his strong tenacity to achieve, he received a full scholarship to Washington State University. He was so proud to wear number 56 and to have attended WSU. After graduating from WSU, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Marine Corps. His football training prepared him well for the physical requirements of basic training and that continual fitness led him to run in several marathons. Bill attended Officer Candidate School and achieved the rank of Sergeant prior to retirement due to health issues.
After the Marine Corps, Bill worked for UUNET in Virginia providing support in the network operations center. Missing family and friends, Bill traveled back to the Yakima Valley where he worked as a supervisor in the IT area of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
Bill loved competition from an early age. He loved to play cards, board games, dice, or any other kind of activity where there was competition. One of his favorite games that he taught to many nieces and nephews, was Cribbage. In recent years, Bill turned his attention to meeting friends on-line and competing in various gaming activities.
Bill was not only a big man, but he had a big presence, sense of humor, and brought energy to the room wherever he was. Many could spot him in a crowd by his voice, laugh and of course by his tall nature. Bill’s funny grin, loud laugh and quick dry wit will be missed by all.
Bill is survived by his older brother Tom Nichols, sisters Kathy Hansen, Barbara Fenn, Terrie Hitschler (Peter), Cindy Hanshew (Matt), and Diane Tschauner (Troy), along with numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Peggy J Williams and William J Williams (Bill) and sisters Laura (Williams) Flathers and Rebecca (Williams) Kaiver.
A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
