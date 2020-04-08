Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
William James Allison is singing, dancing, telling stories and maybe even doing a little teaching in the stars. Jim found peace on April 2, 2020.
William James Allison was born in Tacoma, WA on September 18, 1940 to William Davies and Maude Samuels Allison. After the death of his father, Jim attended Marymount Military Academy. In 1952, Jim and his mother were blessed to have Frank Woodard enter their lives and become a loving Step Dad. Jim graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma in 1959. Jim loved to share his childhood memories from time well spent in the outdoors with his cousins, favorite dogs, and friends.
After working for the railroad and Forest Service, Jim left for Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA where he earned his degree in Education and met his wife, Mary Hanson. The two married in 1963 and moved to Auburn, WA where Jim began his career as a teacher. Missing the sunshine and slower pace of Eastern Washington, Jim accepted a position with the West Valley School District in 1965 and the couple moved to what would become their forever home, Yakima.
In 1968, the couple welcomed their first child, Sari Ann. Susan Marie arrived in 1970 and Christopher Michael completed the family of five in 1972.
Jim continued to teach in various schools including Mountainview Elementary, Gilbert Elementary, Davis High School, the Yakima Valley Skill Center and Whitney Elementary. While he was a thoughtful and enthusiastic teacher at all of his schools, Jim’s personal best was found teaching Television Production at the Skills Center. Leading a group to the national Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) competition, televising the local football games and building lifelong friendships all brought great joy to Jim.
Jim found great satisfaction in serving his community as a member of the Yakima Democrats, Yakima County Planning Commission, Nob Hill Water and HOA President of his own neighborhood.
While teaching was his passion, nothing compared to his time outside the classroom. His best times and what brought Jim the most happiness was time with his wife, three kids, six grandchildren and friends.
Dad never missed any of his kid’s activities; Jim took pride in being the loudest spectator at every one of his children’s events. Teaching did not stop at the classroom. Being a history buff, Jim ensured that the family seldom missed a historical roadside attraction, all road signs where read out loud and the TV was forever on the Weather Channel, PBS or the news.
The family’s frequent camping and hiking trips built many fond memories and always included lessons about tree species and recognizing local mountain peaks. Our family home shared a lot of jokes, pranks, games and laughter.
Jim was Grandpa, Pop and PopPop to six beautiful grandchildren. This was the “job” he had waited for all his life. Dirty jokes, pranks and life lessons were always on the agenda during Grandpa Time. Visits with Jim were never short of a great time!
When Jim and Mary found themselves as empty nesters, the good times really began. Vacations, dinners and casino visits with the “gang” were times that Jim cherished. Most members of the gang have been a part of the family circle for over 50 years.
Jim’s sense of humor and his spirited personality will be missed by so many: friends, neighbors, fellow board members, colleagues, and students, but none as much as his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary, daughter Sari Bender, son-in-law Dana, daughter Susan, son-in-law Richard, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Colleen, grandchildren, Finn William, William Sawyer, Maeve Mary, Garrett James, Allyson Kate and Katie May, and Marlayne and Rich Elliff and family, extended family, Steve and Leanne Liddicoat.
During this time of uncertainty the family would urge you to donate to one of Jim’s favorite organizations: National Park Service, the Yakima Humane Society, or the Cowiche Conservancy, in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
