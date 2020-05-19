Born on May 19, 1941, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, William Irvan Holmes, Jr., the son of William I. Holmes, Sr., and Shirley Fritz Holmes, passed away on April 13, 2020, from complications of COPD, CHF, and coronavirus. His family had moved from WY to Redwood City, CA, in the 1950s, where Bill finished his education by graduating from Sequoia High School in 1960. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard a repair ship, the USS Jason, AR 8.
In November 1963, he married Betty Schulte of San Carlos, CA. Their daughter, Juel Marie, was born in September 1964. After their divorce, while working for Palex Metals in Redwood City, Bill next married Lydia Hall Gorji, a divorcee with two young daughters, in 1974. He became the stepfather to Antoinette and Lisa, whom he loved very much.
When that marriage ended, he reconnected with Judy Klein, whom he had met in high school. They had gone their separate ways, but through mutual friends, they had kept in touch with each other. On December 26, 1981, they were married in a ceremony held in Judy’s home in Redwood Shores, CA.
On May 28, 1983, they welcomed a son, Gregory Lawrence, to the family. After years of living in the Bay Area, Bill and Judy moved to Yakima, WA, in December 2000.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Juel McDonald of Spokane, and stepson Gary Klein of Hayward, CA. He was predeceased by his father, William, and mother, Shirley. Due to current circumstances, no services are pending, There will be a memorial service at a later date either in Washington or California, or perhaps both. Donations to Union Gospel Mission, Yakima Humane Society, or a charity of your choice are preferred.
