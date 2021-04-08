Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William Henry Sedge passed away at Cottage in The Meadow into his heavenly home on April 3rd, 2021. William (Bill) was born May 9th, 1934 to Alonzo and Effie Sedge in Naches WA. Where he lived his entire life on the same family farm. Which he operated up until a couple of years ago.
After graduating from Naches High School, he married the love of his life, Beverly Sedge. Together they raised 3 children. Jim, Vinda and Stacey.
He also worked for many years in excavating for Bob Myrick and Ken Leingang.
An avid hunter he traveled far and wide on many hunting adventures. He shared his love of the sport with many family members and friends. He always had horses and mules that were apart of his family. He has a Tack Collection to prove it. He was a member of the Naches Boots and Spur Club.
He was a talented inventor. Some of his favorite creations were a snow plane and a snow machine. He had a passion for weathervanes that have decorated the Valley. They were hand cut before lasers were around. He was extremely proud of his life size Elk Masterpiece that he made for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation headquarters in Missoula Montana. He was very handy; he even restored a 1929 Model A Roadster that the family still has today.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gladys, Charlotte, Betty & Myrna; daughter-in-law Christy; son, Stacey. Survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Jim; daughter, Vinda and a very special niece, Tammy Vetsch (he referred to her as his 2nd daughter).
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Naches Cemetery 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13th. Memorials can be made to the Naches Fire Department or Cottage in The Meadows. To share a memory of William visit www.keithandkeith.com.
