William H. “Bill” Bryant

Bill Bryant, 68, of Yakima, Wa. passed away on 1/16/21 with family by his side. He was born 6/1/52 in Yakima, Wa. He graduated from Perry Tech, which propelled him into a life and career with Hanford as a Project Manager that lasted until retirement. He was always happiest sharing what he loved with those he loved. His children have the fondest memories of camping, fishing, golfing and snipe hunting with him.
Bill is survived by Kelly Bryant, Jenni Reilly (Shawn and Drayson), Erin Bryant (Jake Hyde), Jeremy Bryant, Karen Lanning (Larry), Teresa Foster and Jim Bryant (Jan) and so many other loved ones that were always in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents “Bud” and “Rosie,” his oldest sister, Mary Zites, and many other loved ones and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
