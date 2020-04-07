Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William Franklin Whitworth, also known as “Backhoe Bill,” passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born November 5, 1935 in Ava, Missouri to Oscar and Alpha Whitworth. In 1945, they moved to Selah, Washington. Bill graduated from Selah High School in 1954 after which he joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Illinois where he met his future wife, Mary Cruse. They were married on June 4, 1955 and spent a wonderful 65 years together.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary Whitworth; their three sons, Roger Whitworth of Selah, Kenneth Whitworth of Selah, and Danny Whitworth and his wife Karen Whitworth, and his two granddaughters, Danielle and Miranda Whitworth. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Bell and her husband Bill Moss and their children.
He follows in death his parents Oscar and Alpha Whitworth.
Bill and Mary owned and operated Selah Septic Serves for 40 years. This is where Bill earned his nickname “Backhoe Bill.” After selling Selah Septic he continued to work for Bill Mach at Valley Septic for another 15 years.
Bill loved to spend time at the Yakima Speedway! Over the years spent at the track he and Dan worked on the race cars that Roger and Ken raced. After the boys stopped racing, Bill bought a truck and pushed the race cars along with Ken, Dan and his granddaughter Danielle. Bill was a kind, hardworking man with a great sense of humor; he was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
We are unable to hold a service at this time, however we will hold a memorial in the future. There will be a private inurnment at Wenas Cemetery.
In place of sending flowers or cards, we ask that you make a donation to a cancer center or charity of your choice in Bill’s name.
