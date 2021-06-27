William Franklin Campbell, Jr. died June 16, 2015, in Yakima, Washington. “Bill” was born in Yakima on October 29, 1935, to William Franklin and Louise Gagner Campbell.
As a young child, Bill moved with his family to Santa Clara, Oregon, and later to Bellevue, Washington. At the end of WWII, the family relocated to Wenatchee, Washington, where he graduated from high school in 1953. Bill received a congressional appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, and was a proud member of the graduating class of 1957. On graduation day, June 4th, Bill married Evelyn “Eve” Cain in the West Point Chapel.
Over the next several years, Bill was stationed in Florida, Texas and South Carolina. As a command pilot he flew the C-124 Globemaster on many missions around the world. Bill left the Air Force in 1964, having achieved the rank of Captain, and the family relocated to Washington State. As an engineer, Bill worked for West Coast Telephone Company, Western Gear Corporation, and other engineering concerns. He was a private contractor for several years designing and installing auto pilots and steering systems in commercial fishing boats in Seattle. He finished his career with 10 years at Boeing as a test engineer and instructor. Bill and Eve divorced in 1975.
Bill married Margaret Ann Thomas in 1976 in Seattle. Bill and Margaret retired to Yakima, Washington in 1996. They were devoted to each other until Margaret’s death in 2012.
Bill applied his creative engineering talents to a variety of hobbies, including building and flying model planes and designing electronic devices and systems. His pride and joy was his Lionel train layout, which after 19 years was still a work in progress. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Mensa, a patriot, and a lifelong learner. Bill will always be remembered for his exceptional intelligence and ingenuity. He had a whimsical side and was a practiced and entertaining storyteller.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret, and his brother, Douglas Campbell. He was survived by his sons William Franklin Campbell, III (Sherry) and Leonard Robert Alexandre; daughter Katherine Campbell Heller (Michael); sister Louise Ulbricht and niece, Mary Ulbricht; grandchildren Kayleen Campbell, William Campbell, IV, Leonard Alexandre, II, Athena Alexandre, Angelica Alexandre, James Hedeen (Tessa), and Spencer Hedeen; and great-grandchildren Katie Jeffrey and Finley Rushton.
A graveside service with military honors was conducted at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima on June 22, 2015.
