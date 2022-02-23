Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Bill Bibb lived 90 wonderful years and peacefully went home to be with Jesus on February 18, 2022, in Yakima. He was born April 5, 1931, in Brockwell, Arkansas to Robert and Audie (Everett) Bibb. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie Ann Bibb, and his six children, Diane Hornback, Tommy (Luann) Bibb, Connie Perala (Randy Appleby), Tammy (Greg) Ranes, Candice Hale, Dan Bibb, twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, sisters Anna Bibb, Mary Kay Smith, Betty Marquis and brother-in-law, Jim Hand.
As a young man, Bill moved to Washington State with his family where he would later meet the love of his life, Marjorie, and be married March 22, 1953. Bill and Marjorie were avid dancers and could jitter bug around a room all night long. He was drafted for the military and stationed at Fort Lewis. He served in the Korean War as a military police officer. During his time overseas, he would be assigned the duty of escorting Marilyn Monroe on stage for a performance, receive multiple awards as an expert marksman, and compete in military boxing events. After his service, Bill and his family settled in Yakima where he would begin the trade of drywall, which would be passed on through the generations as a family trade.
Bill loved the hills and hunting with his favorite dog, Drum. He was well known for breeding Plott hound dogs and received many trophies and blue ribbons in field trials. If you spent any time with him, you’ve heard a good hunting story. William Everett Bibb knows every mountain and hill of Washington state like the back of his hand. He could spot a bear track from a mile away and could sense a cougar in the trees before anyone else knew it was there. He spent his retired years teaching his grandchildren, and great grandchildren about the mountains, and the sport of hunting, and fishing. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Bernam for being a wonderful doctor and friend to William through the last few years.
William was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Audie Bibb, sisters Johnnie Brogdan and Robbie Page, brother-in-law Harce Page, grandson Buck Perala, nephews Kenneth Page and Jeff D. Schafer.
A Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) from 4:00-5:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 am Friday, February 25, 2022, at Terrace Heights Memorial Park (3001 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA), immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Wiley Union Church (2711 S. Wiley Rd., Yakima, WA). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be share with the family at www.shawandsons.com.
