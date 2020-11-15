Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
In moments of change and loss, we are reminded that a life well-lived can make all the difference in the world. Great men are often defined by their historic achievements, and William Edward O’Halloran certainly participated in historical moments. But his less-famous deeds are what earned him greatness. “Dusty” as he was known to most, learned the value of hard work, service to country and community, loyalty to family, compassion for friends and neighbors, encouragement to those he raised and coached, all while adding joy and humor to the lives of those he encountered.
Dusty’s well-lived life began in Hamden, Missouri on August 13, 1923. He was the first son of Edward and Fannie (Washam) O’Halloran. After losing his father early in life, he moved with his mother, brother, Jay, and stepfather, Ollie Wehner, to Wien, Missouri.
What Dusty lacked in academic prowess, he made up for in theatrics. Under the watchful eye of a teacher he later referred to as his hero, Sister Apollonia of Saint Mary’s, the reluctant student flourished as a natural performer – eager and comfortable with the stage and an audience. Dusty was developing then, what we now recognize as his ability to make everyone feel welcome. We know Dusty as the man who had a story or joke for every occasion.
At the age of 17, Dusty joined the US Navy. He fought as a turret gunner aboard a PB2Y-2 plane in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle of WWII. Dusty was brave and honorable, indeed, but to truly understand his greatness is to know his less celebrated deeds. 70 years after this famous battle, for example, we would witness Dusty pulling his Prius over to assist a much-younger man change a flat tire. His neighbors might wake to a shoveled sidewalk after a snowstorm. The local Boy Scouts troop would find they had a competent volunteer leader, one the scouts would continue to visit for decades thereafter. The Catholic Youth Organization’s baseball team would have a volunteer coach that taught them more than the game of baseball. And through it all, his friends and family would see that Dusty was the kind of guy who would risk embarrassment for the sake of joy to dance on the tables at his granddaughter’s wedding reception.
Before the war, Dusty charmed a woman whose parents were less enthused about this young Irish Catholic. In one of his proudest accomplishments, Dusty married Carol Strong, and they raised 8 children together. After a long career delivering bread and humanity to the communities in the lower valley, the two eventually moved to a house on a farm in Moxee. Carol passed too soon of leukemia in 1989. Dusty built their house with his own hands, but he is better known as the man who tended the rose garden that currently thrives in Carol’s honor.
The broken heart carried from the loss of his wife and best friend did not stop Dusty from spreading love to family and friends. Through the Holy Redeemer community, and mutual friends, the Goode family, he was introduced to a new companion, Kay Milliron, with whom he spent his remaining years.
Dusty enjoyed fishing, watching and attending Mariners games, and playing poker with his buddies. He would occasionally emcee for the auctions at the Lions Club and participated in events at his local 379 VFW. Dusty even threw out the first pitch for the Yakima Bears. Dusty was steadfast in his devotion, known to be a half hour early to Mass each Sunday, but also known to have a cold beer in the fridge to share with guests when he arrived home. Dusty restored a classic Maxwell with his son Gary, which he enjoyed driving at the Veterans Day parade in Yakima. He also received the distinct privilege of participating in the Inland Northwest Honor Flight.
Dusty’s was a life well-lived by the highest standards. In an interview with his eight-year-old great grandson, Dusty said his favorite pastime was family gatherings where generations would meet and bond together over laughter and good fun. In the same interview, when asked what he wanted to be remembered as, Dusty responded with a chuckle and a wink, “a mean old man.” His true humble desire was to be regarded “as someone who tried hard to do a lot with the little bit they had.” Mission accomplished. He never amassed a monetary fortune, but Dusty dealt in the currency of relationships and was rich in spirit, and was the kind of person that remembered the great-grandkids on their birthdays.
Dusty positively influenced the three generations that succeed him and elevated our families, communities, and country in the process. Dusty’s historic endeavors made him a great man, but we celebrate and remember him for his virtuous life that made all the difference in the world to so many of us. While we understand that the official cause of death may say otherwise, every person who met William Edward O’Halloran knows he died of a completed life – well-lived.
Dusty was preceded in death by his wife Carol O’Halloran. He is survived by Kay Milliron, his children Patrick (Marlene), Gary, Ron (Anne), Michael (Jan), Larry (Ken), Dennis (Kimberley) Janet (Phil) and Cindy (Erick); grandchildren Ben, Scott (Amanda), Shawn, Kevin (Tracey), Bryn (Michael), Nicole, Alison (Todd), Mitch, Mark (Heidi), April (his favorite) (Eric) and Kelley (his ACTUAL favorite) (Paul); great-grandchildren: Kyle, Jaelin, Troy, Will, Kellen, Cian, Caroline, Elsa, Devan, Merrick, Jonas, Oliver, Charlie and Winnie.
Note, State of Washington and Yakima County COVID 19 restrictions apply to all aspects of these arrangements and plans may be subject to change.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Langevin El Paraiso Chapel at 1010 West Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
A private Vigil Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 201 North Iler Street, Moxee, WA 98936 followed by a private interment at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 South 24th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902.
Additional history and photographs of Dusty’s long life are included on the Langevin El Paraiso Funeral website www.dignitymemorial.com where memories and condolences may also be shared. When the challenges of COVID-19 are behind us, the family plans to host a public Celebration of Life for Dusty to which all his friends will be invited.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank in care of www.catholiccharitiescw.org, or Yakima Cottage in the Meadow Hospice via Memorial Foundation at www.memfound.org.
