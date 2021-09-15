Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
William Dean Pease Jr., 58, of Yakima, Washington, passed away so unexpectedly on September 9, 2021.
Bill was born on July 21, 1963 to Carollee and William Dean Pease Sr., of San Bernadino, California. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1981 and later joined the US Army in 1986, where he was stationed at Ft. Ord, Monterey, California. He graduated top of his class in surgical technology.
In 1987, he married his bride, Cecelia Lea, and spent 35 years of wedded bliss. Two of his most treasured moments in life were when he was in the delivery room to welcome his twin daughters, and when he was able to assist in “babydoll’s” delivery. Bill was a loving, proud, and devoted father to three beautiful daughters, and a loving Papa to four adorable grandchildren.
In the later years, Bill decided to leave his career in medical sales and go to the real side of medicine. He graduated from Washington State University with his Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 2008 and received his master’s degree in nursing from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, CA, in 2011. That is the year he became William D. Pease Jr., FNP, BC.
He opened his own clinic in 2017 where he offered solace to anyone in need. Along with the clinic, he was also a traveling nurse practitioner which allowed him to journey across the country. Being able to do this only emphasized his and Cecelia’s great love of travel. Road tripping alongside his best friend was one of his greatest adventures in life.
Bill and Cecelia’s love was a true love at first sight, that flourished within their home, where anyone and everyone could feel it’s strength. Dad never missed an activity that his girls were involved in such as ballet, karate, or any performance during their time as members of the WV Drill Team. Family was the most important thing to him and what he valued most.
Bill had a special sense of humor and loved talking sports, politics, and movies with his children, sons in law, and especially watching Fox news with his oldest granddaughter, “No Fox news, Papa.”
Bill is survived by his best friend, and bride of 35 years, Cecelia, three daughters: Courtney (Zach) Kuhl, Chandra Pease, and Caley (Jordan) Murphy, four grandchildren: Renn, Alden, Sloane, and his newest grandson Cade, one sister, Dee Englehardt, and one brother, Erik Backen.
A Memorial Service for Bill Pease will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, September 25th, at 10:00 am. A Reception will follow the service. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
