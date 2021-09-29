September 26, 1945 - September 25, 2021
William Clem was born in Yakima to Everett and Virginia Clem and spent his early childhood in Bremerton before moving back to Yakima Valley at the age of 7. His family purchased land in the Roza Canal District and planted an orchard above Zillah. Bill shared fond memories of riding 3-wheelers through the orchard and ice-skating for miles down the Roza Canal in the winter.
After graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1963, he served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He spent time overseas in Guam and Okinawa. He loved reminiscing about working on SR-71’s and B-52’s.
In 1970, he met and married Bernice Gamache. They were married for over 50 years and were gifted with five amazing children.
Bill and Bernice moved to Orlando, FL in 1971 where Bill graduated from Florida Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1978, they moved back to Yakima, and Bill spent his engineering career working at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
During his retirement, he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of having an RV, a fishing boat, and a lakeside vacation property where he got to pass along his love of fishing to his grandkids.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his strong ethics, and his deep love of his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Bernice (Gamache) Clem; five children and their spouses: Trina (Clem) and Gary Delaney, Aimee (Clem) and Dustann Jones, Sarah (Clem) and John McKenney, Matthew and Sheena Clem, Christopher and Kelly Clem; and 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his father Everett Eugene Clem, his mother Virginia Mae (Patterson) Clem, his sister Diana Lynn (Clem) Pacheco.
Rest in peace Bill.
