William Clell Gimlin, 92, passed away at his home in Union Gap, WA on February 10th, 2021. Bill was born in Missouri to William Edgar and Dola Andrews Gimlin in 1928. He was their firstborn child and had 5 siblings, Reatha Froelich, Roy Gimlin, Bob Gimlin, Don Gimlin and Mickey Robinson. He moved to Washington in 1940 and worked in his orchards, on the railroad and the business he shared with his sons, B&R Motors. He spent his retired years helping his family manage their construction business and storage facility as well as taking care of his wife who suffers from dementia. He is survived by his wife Betty Gimlin, daughter Peggy House, sons Richard Gimlin and Stephen Gimlin, and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy Gimlin, daughter Sue Rich, twin granddaughters and a great-grandson.
We invite Bill’s friends and family to attend a celebration of his life and memory at Terrace Heights Grange on Sunday, May 16th at 1:30 pm. There will be a luncheon and a time for sharing memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In