William Charles Rich (Bill)

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
William Charles Rich, 87, died peacefully with his wife by his side, February 25, 2022. He was born in Yakima to Arthur and Ann (Criscola) Rich on April 2, 1934.
Bill and his brother Bob grew up on South 17th Avenue where they could walk to school at St. Paul’s grade school. He was one of 72 first graders under the guidance of Sister Mary James, who Bill referred to as a miracle worker. Bill considered himself the protector of South 17th against all enemies and was often disciplined for taking aim with his BB gun at intruding garage lights or enemy bike tires. He continued his education at Marquette High School where he gained the spirit of his Jesuit teachers, along with their understanding and compassion for others. Following his high school years, Bill attended a Jesuit seminary for one year. Returning to Yakima for a visit, he was on a ladder picking pears when Bo Bo Brayton, YVC’s baseball coach, asked him to play baseball for the Indians. From YVC Bill went on to play for the Cougars and Buck Bailey at Washington State College. In his final year, the Cougs won the Pac 8 conference title when Bill hit in the five winning runs. He was named to the All-American team in 1956. Forever faithful to WSC, you could tell it was Bill by his bumper sticker “Damn Right I’m a Cougar.”
Graduating from WSC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Bill attended Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. Upon his commission as second lieutenant, Bill and Sue Woodings were married in Baltimore, Maryland, Sue’s birthplace. He then reported for duty in Washington D.C. for training as a deep-sea diver for the U.S. Navy. Bill’s first assignment was in Honolulu, Hawaii as executive officer and diving officer on the U.S.S. Tawakoni, a salvage tug, which spent six months of the year in Japan. Nevertheless, their son, Doug was born and his sister, Kitty expected before Bill’s return to civilian life.
Bill was hired by the Del Monte Corporation in Toppenish, Washington in 1960, and sent back to Honolulu where he managed a pineapple warehouse for four years. But often his thoughts drifted back to the Yakima Valley, where in 1966, he was offered a job “if the crop sets.” It did, and he returned for 30 rewarding years at Jack Frost Fruit Company and Marley Orchards as General Manager, riding “shotgun” for his boss.
In those years, Bill was asked to share his background in baseball by coaching a group of YMCA youngsters. The Gilbert Giants began as a sandlot team but developed into a winning team of young boys who are now leaders in their communities today. Bill’s life in Yakima also allowed him to enjoy the hunting and fishing that he loved. He was a member of the Conconully Lake Fishing Group and loved roaming the open fields of the valley in the fall with his German shorthaired pointers. His love of the outdoors also guided him into wood carving of wildlife and Native American masks. His Canadian geese carvings can be found in the homes of many friends. Bill and Sue also enjoyed exploring Europe by car with friends, especially Italy for its good wine and wonderful people.
Bill’s involvement in the Yakima community began with his membership in Yakima Downtown Rotary in 1984. He enjoyed many years of fellowship, and in 2011 became President. During his presidential year, Rotary partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build two homes for deserving families. That same year, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, but continued to serve his community, and was recently made an Emeritus member of Rotary. For over ten years Bill proudly served as a member of the Board of Directors of Heritage University. Good health was on his side until very recently when he accepted his decline without complaint. He left his family with the perfect example of what a good man should be.
Bill was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue; son Doug and his wife Debbie and their children Liz, Cord and Dillon; daughter Kitty and husband Reedy Berg and their children Reedy (Nicole), Gunnar (Taylor), and Jillian; two great-grandchildren, Reedy and Sadie Berg, brother Bob and his wife Renee, and nieces Holly and Shelley.
A Vigil will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Cathedral. Funeral Mass to be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 am, also at St. Paul Cathedral. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in