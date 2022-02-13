William (Buck) Benge sadly passed away peacefully at his home on January 21st, 2022. William was born to Jesse and Lela Benge on May 3rd, 1935, in Afton, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Chapman, on October 1st, 1955.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1953 where he served in the Korean War as a Medical Aidman. William had numerous jobs after serving his country, including owning his own oil truck, delivering on many cold nights. He later worked for Irrigation Specialists from 1975 to 1982, then the Wapato Irrigation Project from 1982 to retirement in 1997. William loved to fish, hunt and camp with friends and family, and you cannot forget his racing days in the 60’s!
Buck is preceded in death by his mother, Lela, and father Jesse and all his siblings Leta Mae, Rosemary, JB, Jackie, Jimmy, and Rodney. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and children, Bill, Debra (Terry) and Jeff. Grandkids Kevin (Amber), Tawnya (Mauricio), Terra, Jocelyn (Jason), Jamie and Billy, plus 12 great-grandkids and 3 great-great-grandkids.
We will have a potluck celebration of life on May 1st, 2022, at 2 pm at 243 Highland Drive in Zillah, WA. 98953.
