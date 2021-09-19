William (Billy) M. Smith left us to be with his heavenly father September 6, 2021 after a long battle with epilepsy. In 1957 he was born to Blanche Biziko and William Butts in Sacramento, Ca. and grew to adulthood in Newport, Or.
Through the challenges of epilepsy he lived a full life. He traveled all over the USA with family. Worked many full time jobs including one with the forestry service planting trees. He managed to get his driver’s license and buy a 1976 Pontiac. He became a Christian. He survived lung & colon cancer, COVID and a stroke.
One of his favorite activities was his daily walk to Papa Baird’s restaurant with his little dog – Sydney. They were always together. After his stroke he was admitted to Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation. He said it felt like a big family. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the great and caring staff there.
He is survived by his siblings Bev, Tom, John, Cheryl and Deanna. His parents preceded him in death. He lived a great life and tried to enjoy every moment. He will be greatly missed and taught us some very important lessons – always enjoy the moments you have, always smile, make lots of friends and don’t fret about the things you cannot change. If you knew Bill you knew he loved to make friends. The best way to make friends is to do something nice for someone else. Start with a smile. Services will be at a later date.
