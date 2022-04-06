August 25, 1925 - April 2, 2022
On April 2nd, 2022, at Yakima Memorial Hospital, William (Bill) Southern Cartwright told his daughter “I love you.” After 96 years of prolific talking and story telling they would be his final words. Bill was born in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1925 residing there until he joined the Army and later being taken prisoner during the Battle of the Bulge in Germany. He spent the next 4 months at Berga, a notorious, forced labor concentration camp. After surviving the horrors of the war, he returned to his home town where he became a Corrections Officer in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He transferred to Tucson AZ in 1957, retired after a 25 year career and moved to Washington State, living in Yakima since 1991.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years — Marcella, and his oldest son Michael. He is survived by two children (Suzanne and Tom), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband and father and met each day with high energy and a clever, teasing sense of humor. Bill was best known to friends and family as a great story teller with an incredible memory about details of events from decades ago. Over the years he taught his three kids to appreciate the outdoors, sports, the love of DIY and how to be self reliant. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in