William "Bill" Shogren

William (“Bill”) Morris Emerson Tenant Shogren, predeceased by his loving wife Pat of 71 years, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday morning, April 21, at the age of 97. Bill was a cheerful, kind man who very much disliked acrimony. Born in Seattle, May 25, 1922, the son of William and Julia Shogren, he had two siblings Robert and Dorothy. The family moved to Olympia where they established and operated a dairy farm for many years. World War II arrived and Bill joined the Navy in September of 1942.
After training he was sent to England to participate in D-Day. He landed on Normandy Beach in an LCT (landing craft tank) with a British unit to which he was assigned to repair landing craft damaged in the invasion. He told of German artillery rounds and German fighters buzzing around in the sky. After his adventures in France, Bill returned to Olympia where he married his wife Pat. He joined Bell Telephone and worked there for 26 years. Three sons were born to the couple in Olympia: Greg, Paul, and Scott.
The family moved to Yakima in 1956 when Bill transferred there with the telephone company. Bill loved Yakima and was often heard to brag about the beautiful dry climate. He was a diligent and hard worker, saving the couple’s money to buy a ranch near Selah. Bill and Pat worked long hours to develop the ranch into a producing apple and pear orchard while holding down a full-time job with the phone company and, subsequently, with the Washington State Patrol in the communications department.
Bill was an avid pilot and achieved his commercial and instrument ratings. He owned two airplanes and flew to Alaska, Florida, and all over the western United States. He also tried flying a glider and once made a parachute jump in Ellensburg. After raising their sons and selling most of their farm they retired to a life of travel and adventure. When they were no longer able to care for themselves, Scott and wife Marina provided home care for them at the homestead near Selah. Later Bill and Pat moved to Greg and Deanna’s home in Tampico where Dad passed away peacefully, attended by his loving son.
Mom and Dad attended the Selah Assembly of God Church and then Westside Church until they were no longer physically able. Dad was passionately devoted to his family and was always there for them, always willing to help. He and Mom provided a warm nurturing family life for all of us, which we will treasure always. We will miss them both dearly.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Pat, parents William and Julia Shogren, a brother Robert Shogren, and a sister Dorothy Jackson. He is survived by his sons Greg Shogren (Deanna) Yakima, Paul Shogren (Esther) Flat Rock, NC, Scott Shogren (Marina) Ft. Pierce, FL, 9 grandchildren DeLynn Shogren, Melissa Morris, Coleman Shogren, Chris Shogren, Lindsay Megnauth, Will Shogren, Lee Shogren, Jesse Shogren, Betsy Shogren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private Memorial Service will be held in late summer. Donations may be made to Virginia Mason-Memorial Home Hospice Care in lieu of flowers in c/o Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901). The family wishes to give special thanks to hospice workers Jeannie, Susie, Jackie, and Dr. Weber for their assistance and support in Bill’s final months. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
