William (Bill) Robert Nicholson, born December 10, 1935, passed on to Heaven February 6, 2021 at Willow Springs Adult Care in Yakima, Washington.
Bill was born at the Cottage Hospital in Yakima, Washington to Maurice Nicholson and Helen Stransis Nicholson. At an early age he moved to Oregon. His family settled near the Salmon River where he loved to fish. He attended schools in Rose Lodge and Taft, Oregon where he played basketball and ran track. In his junior year in high school he moved to Yakima. He graduated from Yakima Senior High in 1954. He enlisted in the Navy on board the USS Helena in 1956.
Bill married Virginia Birmingham in 1958. Their first child, Robert, was born in 1959 in Yakima. He worked for Budget Lane until 1962 when he enlisted in the Air Force. He was stationed in Biloxi, MI where his second child, Lisa, was born in 1962. He graduated in electronics as a radar repair technician and then was stationed at the Blaine Air Force Radar Base located at Birch Bay, WA. His second daughter, Laura, was born in Bellingham, WA in 1964. After his discharge from the Air Force in 1966 he went to work for Intalco Aluminum Company in Ferndale, WA as a Meter and Instrument technician where he worked for twenty years. During those years he became an avid runner participating in several running races, a Boy Scout leader, and an active member of the First Baptist Church in Ferndale. In 1985 Bill moved to Winnemucca, NV to work as a meters technician at the Valmy coal fired plant. He was promoted and transferred to Reno, NV in 1987 to hold the position of Safety and Health Manager for Sierra Pacific Power Co. where he retired in 1999. Bill and his wife both retired and moved back to Yakima. Bill became active at Wiley Union Church until his move to Orchard Park Retirement Center in 2014. He continued to run as a member of Hard Core Runners Club and won many medals in his age division.
Bill is survived by his wife Virginia of 62 years, son Robert of Ashland, OR, daughter Lisa of Franklin, TN and daughter Laura Howell (Fred) of Blaine, WA, granddaughters, Sarah, Emily, and Megan, grandson Grant, great-grandsons Ashton, Ethan, Mason, and Hudson, great-granddaughter Skylar, four sisters, Maurine, Nancy, Midge and Jan, and one brother, Ernie, and also many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister FayWray, and brothers-in-law Lewis Peck and Mike Waldburger.
Memorial gifts may be made in Mr. Nicholson’s name to the Union Gospel Mission or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902.
There will be no funeral or memorial service by his request. Burial will be at West Hills Memorial Park.
