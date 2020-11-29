Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
William (Bill) Meyer, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side after an extended illness.
Bill was born on July 7, 1937 in Seattle, Washington to Frank and Elizabeth (Zillich) Meyer. He was the 3rd of 4 boys, keeping his parents very busy corralling all of them.
Bill enlisted in the Washington State Army National Guard in 1955. He received awards and medals including the sharpshooter badge. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
Bill married his wife, Willma, on December 14, 1968 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima, WA. This union not only made him a husband, but a father to Willma’s daughter Christie. In 1970, his daughter Kari was born. She was small and he nicknamed her Half Pint. The family of 4 had many adventures camping, Archery Golf shoots and lots of fun riding in the racing orange dune buggy he built.
Bill went to work with Damon Howatt building bows in a garage, expanding it to a large well-known business, Howatt Archery. He designed numerous bows, mass-produced by hand and shipped all over the world. He was a member of Kamiakin Roving Archers where he excelled in shooting competitions, archery golf and of course hunting with his brothers and close friends and family every year in Goldendale. These hunts were usually successful but the stories that would be told to the family following these trips made us wonder just how much hunting really happened and how much was playing tricks on each other!
Bill continued his career working for the City of Yakima Parks and Recreation Department. He went to work for Shields installing the pipe that runs both on top and inside of the existing plant. The pipe can be seen on top of the building as you drive over the Nob Hill overpass. He was extremely proud of this accomplishment. Bill chose to retire from Shields on July 7, 2007 his 70th birthday; he thought that it had a good ring to it.
After retirement, Bill continued to work carpenter jobs for friends and family. He always enjoyed designing and building things. His family has the privilege of having lots of furniture that he built. He took great pride in his work and was always willing and able to fix anything.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, a baby sister who died at birth, numerous aunts and uncles, and many close friends.
Bill is survived by his wife Willma, daughters Christie (Jerry) Daley, and Kari (Paul) Rogers, three grandchildren, Alycen, Charity and Jeremiah, brothers Ed (Eilene), and Don (Mary), numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to ADDUS for Estela and Josh, you were a blessing for Bill. Thank you to the Hospice staff, Cottage in the Meadow, Jeff and David for your support.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at West Hills Memorial Park on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to their favorite charity of honor of Bill Meyer.
