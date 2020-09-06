Keith & Keith Funeral Home
YAKIMA – William ‘Bill’ Lover, USAF MSgt. Retired
Bill Lover, civic servant, volunteer and patriot, passed peacefully at home on August 20, 2020 at age 79. Bill was a selfless, stubborn man with a heart of gold. He excelled at serving others, living within his means and short on complaints. Bill greatly valued and modeled a strong work ethic. He believed in not judging a book by its cover.
Bill’s early years were filled with the wonders of post-war Detroit. Baseball in the streets ‘car coming!’, Green Hornet and Baby Snooks on the radio, and using the front and back door of neighborhood Army-Navy surplus store as a short cut to the local library. Bill was an awful speller but loved to read. Young William was jolted into adolescence when his mother, Eleanor Cox, died of complications from one of the first open-heart surgeries in the United States when Bill was 10. His father was not equipped for sole care of Bill and his two siblings. But family came to their rescue. Bill’s Aunt Margaret (Lover) and Uncle George Riddell provided trust and stability until the US Marine Corps was handed the baton in 1958.
Bill found himself deployed to Lebanon that same year. Later aboard the USS Coral Sea, he learned a mean game of cribbage, that boxing was no career for him, and, when JFK ordered in 1961 – how to operate an instructional rifle range in Vietnam. Bill returned for a second Vietnam tour 8 years later. Uncle Sam and later Boeing paid the bills. In return, Bill proudly kept the engines of the Thunderchief, Delta Dart and the 777 humming and serving our great nation.
August 2020 marked 53 years of marriage to the love of his life, Cheryll Pharmer. Together they proudly raised five beautiful children. A special thanks to his daughter, Ellen. Dad went cold-turkey the day he caught you sneaking his cigarettes some 40 years ago! McChord AFB was home for Bill and family in the 1970’s. Bill beamed fondly of his service with the 318th ‘Green Dragons’ including the thrill of participation in the 1974 USAF William Tell Weapon’s Meet and helping NORAD turn away those pesky Russians high over the skies of Alaska. Bill retired in 1982 with over 22 years active service and in 1983, settled his family in the Palm Springs of Washington.
Bill enjoyed umpiring Yakima youth sports, especially women’s fast-pitch softball and calling balls-and-strikes for American Legion baseball. A heartfelt thank you to Barb and Dick Killebrew for providing Bill an Everett, WA crash-pad during his decade with Boeing. Over the years, Bill did his best to pay it forward by opening his own home as a place of warmth and safety for several of his children’s friends and family in need.
Bill’s family always knew he was an artist. His children were excited each December to help Dad paint that year’s Nativity-scene in the picture window. Bill would often create curious faces on driftwood peering out from the garden and would crack a smile whenever they were found. Dad’s home-made board games helped hone his kids’ competitive spirit. Bill was a talented doodler, drawer, calligrapher and potter. He especially excelled at sculpting bronze and aluminum in the lost-wax method. Bill made his ‘right brain’ prowess official by earning a 1987 BA in Art from Central Washington University.
Bill thoroughly enjoyed service to our community. Thank you to the voters of Yakima for putting Bill to work and allowing him to represent you for 12 years on the Yakima City Council. Bill enjoyed and respected everyone who he served alongside, no matter if they agreed or disagreed. While he was rarely at a loss for words, civic care and participation meant so much more. Service to the common citizen filled Bill with pride. Advocacy for Camp Hope helped make his heart more tender. Bill was passionate about his volunteer work which included Evergreen Boys State, JROTC, Camp Prime Time and many Boards and Commissions. He found great satisfaction and camaraderie in The American Legion, VFW Post 379 and Eagles memberships.
Dad often expressed his love through food. Pre-made ready-to-heat-up meals left for Cheryll were a common offering. Thanksgiving was Bill’s specialty. Mom made the pies, but Dad delivered all else! His children and friends would rarely depart without finding a backseat box full of food to take home, usually accompanied by a large box of apples. ‘Share them,’ Dad pleaded. Bill took his fashion cues from no one. He loved Motown, the Beach Boys not so much. Bill had a lifelong enjoyment of Vernors Ginger Ale, Whoppers and Cheez-Its.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother (Eleanor, 1950), father (Glenn, 1964) and son (John, 1992). He is survived by his wife Cheryll, his children and their spouses: Ellen and Rodney Lewis (Moxee, WA), Matt and Julie Lover (Beaverton, OR), Tim Lover (Yakima, WA), Marcus Lover (Portland, OR), brother John Lover (Sheboygan, WI), sister Mary Lampe (Ann Arbor, MI), granddaughter Charlie Lover (Beaverton, OR) and honorary grandson Zach Lewis (Monroe, WA). Visitation will be from 4 to 8pm Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday September 10 at Keith and Keith Ninth Avenue Chapel (509-453-9155). Graveside service will be held at 10am, Friday September 11 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to donate to Camp Prime Time, campprimetime.org or Camp Hope, camphopeyakima.com. To share a memory of Bill visit dignitymemorial.com.
