William “Bill” F. Koreski, 76, of Yakima, died after a 12-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Sunday, December 6, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side.
Bill was born October 9, 1944 in Yakima, WA to Clarence and Alyne (Cyr) Koreski. He attended St. Paul Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1963, and lived in the Yakima area his entire life.
After high school Bill delivered freight for over 25 years. Bill realized a need in Yakima for a towing company that truly offered service and started BILKO Towing. He was the first to have uniformed drivers, matching trucks and offering first call service. His motto was “We treat your car like our own, 24 hours a day, 8 days a week,” and he lived that motto.
Bill was a true car enthusiast. All cars, new and old. It was not beyond him to jokingly judge you by the car you drove and how well you took care of it. His occupation gave him great insight on which cars not to buy!
He is survived by his wife, Linda Koreski, and daughter, Kelli (Brad) Vetsch.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Holy Family Catholic Church and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.brooksidefuneral.com.
