William (Bill) Downs

Bill was born in Yakima, Washington to William and Dolene Downs on December 27, 1953. He was the second youngest of six children. He married Donna (Kelley) Downs in 1982 in Yakima, where they raised their kids. He was a great fisherman and story teller. Bill passed away on April 14, 2022 at the age of 68 surrounded by his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister Phonsenette. He is survived by his wife, his children Heather (Bryan), LaDonna (Justin G.), Sharrie, Justin D., and Isaiah (Alex), four grandkids, three sisters and one brother. Bill will always and forever be missed.
