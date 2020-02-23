William (Bill) D Rehfield, born August 17, 1939, died January 16, 2020 (age 80).
Bill was the son of William and Claramae Rehfield and grew up in Yakima, Washington with his siblings, Shirley, David, Frank, Rosemary, Tom and Chris. Bill graduated Marquette High School and joined the Navy, and upon his return married Patricia Conrad. Bill learned the construction trade working with his father and had a flourishing construction business in the Valley until ill health forced an early retirement. The loving couple had 5 children, Renee, Daniel (Marilee), Deanna (Jeff), Timothy (Stacy), and Shaun (Sharon). Bill and Pat celebrated 57 years of marriage. Love of God has always been strong in their lives. Bill was a longtime volunteer firefighter for the West Valley Fire Department. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Thomas (Deerfield) Rehfield. He is survived by his wife Patricia, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 5 children, 13 grandchildren, countless great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Known for his zest for life and quick sense of humor. Bill was greatly loved and will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tampico Community Church, 23031 Ahtanum Rd., Yakima, WA on Saturday, February 29 at 2 PM.
