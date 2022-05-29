William “Bill” Conrad, 75, born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 18, 1946, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Yakima, Wa. Bill grew up in Union Gap, as did his wife, Leanna (Mills). They graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965 and were married in 1966. They lived in Yakima before moving to Boise, Idaho, then Tacoma, WA and back to the Yakima Valley in 2003. A Celebration of Life will be held at his nephew’s house in Selah (21 Conrad Road) on June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to the staff at Apple Creek Family Homes and Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. For a full obituary, see lepfuneralhome.com.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in