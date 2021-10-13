Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William (Bill) Carl Cowman, 72, of Yakima was greeted by his heavenly father on Oct. 10th, 2021. He died peacefully surrounded by family after a long hard battle with several health issues. He was born Jan. 29th, 1949, in Los Angeles. Bill attended the University of Washington, graduating in 1975 with a BS degree of Zoology and Economics. He was a sales rep for 25 years with the Lilly Miller Company, having a territory extending throughout the Pacific Northwest. Bill married Macile Johnson on April 7, 1981. They had two great sons, Jeff and Jason, whom he loved very much. His family was his pride and joy in life.
Bill was preceded by his father James H. Cowman Jr., mother Dorothy F. Spurlin, stepfather James “Wally” Spurlin, brothers James H. Cowman III, Jeffery L. Cowman, and Jamie Cowman, and sister Diane Cowman.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Macile, two sons, their wives, and grandchildren: Jeffery & Amber (Jackson, Cruz, and Jazmin), Jason & Karly (Jillian, Jade, and Jocelyn); stepmother Oma Cowman, brothers Jordan Cowman and John Cowman, sister Janis Arteaga, and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Chandler House, DaVita, and Cottage In The Meadow. Bill loved his caretakers and appreciated all the help and support they gave him.
A graveside service at 10:00 AM on Thursday, 10/14/21 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. For a more detailed memories on Bill’s life story or share a memory, please visit keithandkeith.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s honor to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation (www.pkdcure.org), Cottage In The Meadow (www.yakimacompasscare.com), or any charity of your choice.
