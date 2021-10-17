Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
William (Bill) Arthur Smedley, 72, of Yakima, Washington passed away surrounded by loved ones on October 10th, 2021 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.
Bill was born on January 18th, 1949 to Raymond and Elizabeth (Betty) Smedley in Bend, Oregon. He was raised in southern California by his mother Betty and stepfather, Robert Stearns, enjoying usual boyhood activities along with his older brother Ray. After graduating from Troy High School in Fullerton, California, Bill took some community college courses and began a career with Honeywell, installing alarm systems. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Knopke), on June 29, 1969 and the couple soon had two children, Wendy and Thomas.
As a child, Bill was diagnosed with Diabetes and when he was 26 years old, this disease caused him to lose his sight. Bill did not allow this tragedy to take away his sense of humor and he always kept a positive attitude despite his challenges. The Braille Institute became a valuable resource for him as he learned mobility techniques and also was taught pottery and basket weaving, which he became very skilled in. Despite his blindness, he continued to live a full life enjoying fishing, hiking and even a week-long canoe trip down the Russian River in California. Bill had several amazing guide dogs throughout the years and worked as a representative for Guide Dogs for the Blind. The family moved to Yakima in 1985 where he became very involved with the Yakima Lions Club and later the Yakima Council of the Blind. Bill also worked several years with Allied Arts, teaching many students in the Yakima School District to weave baskets.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy, his parents and his brother. He is survived by his children Wendy and (Todd) Kleppin and Thomas and (Angela) Smedley. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Pearl, Henry, Albert, Adarah, Marissa, Miranda and Arianna, as well as two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Nancy.
He will always be remembered for the way he bravely faced challenges with wit and humor and for setting a great example with his positive attitude.
