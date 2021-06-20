Keith & Keith Funeral Home
William “Bill” Alden Sable, of Yakima, Washington, passed peacefully into Christ’s arms on June 9, 2021. He was 94 years old. Bill was born to Anthony and Fern (Johnson) Sable on May 8, 1927, in Newcastle, Wyoming. A U.S. Navy veteran, Bill served on the island of Peleliu during WWII.
Bill worked as a pharmacist for 60 years, and married Helen V. “Ginny” Bunten on Oct. 2, 1959. The country home they shared was nicknamed “The Pharm.” They loved animals, raising a menagerie that included dogs, cats, owls, hawks, sheep, goats, peacocks, horses, and one pet skunk. A member of both Kiwanis and the Elks, Bill’s dedication to service included hosting exchange students and parenting many foster children. Bill’s definition of family was always inclusive.
Bill was physically active throughout his life, from playing sports in high school to hunting elk with his friends. On the day before his death, Bill played golf, met friends for lunch, and finished the afternoon with a game of beanbag baseball. The following morning he was found sitting comfortably in a chair that was a gift from Ginny. She had passed away exactly 12 years earlier, on the same day.
Bill was also pre-deceased by his parents; his brother, Wayne Sable; and his two sons, Randy Sable and Fred Hallett; one grandson; and his companion of later years, Della St. Pierre. He is survived by his four sons, Marty Sable, Scott Hallett, Ray Hallett, and Dan Patton. Three younger generations lovingly knew him as Papa Bill — fourteen grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his niece, Gloria, her four sons, and their families. He will be greatly missed by his friends, especially Jack Williams, his best friend of many decades.
There will be a viewing from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 25 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Avenue, and a graveside service on Saturday, June 26 at 11:00 AM in the Japanese section of Tahoma Cemetery, 1802 Tahoma Avenue, Yakima, Washington. There will be an additional memorial at the Yakima Elks Lodge scheduled at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
