THE FISHERMAN HAS CAST HIS LAST LINE
William Bert Palmer Jr., also fondly known as Billy or Bill, passed peacefully on February 11th, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 91.
There are no words to express how deeply he will be missed.
Billy was born in Spearman, TX to William B. Palmer Sr. and Bertha M. Chapman on June 15, 1928. They moved to Yakima, WA in 1930 where Bill Sr. worked as a barber for many years. Billy attended schools in Yakima and Lake Arthur. At the age of 14 he moved permanently to Yakima and then graduated from Yakima High School (Davis High School). Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 through 1949, and upon discharge became employed with Northwest Optical in Yakima, as an optician apprentice. While employed there, he enlisted in the 420th AAA National Guard Unit. He served three years with the National Guard, which included 20 months of active service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In 1953, Bill became an investigator with the insurance division of Equifax Services (later known as Choice Point) and worked in Spokane, Sunnyside, and Yakima. He worked for them for 36.5 years before taking an early retirement in 1989 at the age of 60.
Bill enjoyed fishing of all types from small streams to deep-sea, and followed it with a passion, especially after retirement. He loved sharing this passion with friends and family at any opportunity. Hunting was his second love, particularly bird hunting and big game. When he couldn’t be on the water or in the woods, Bill always kept busy. He loved to grow tomatoes and roses, he was a talented painter, he was an avid photographer, and even took up skiing later in life. He always enjoyed racing down the slopes at White Pass. To the bane of his existence, he could fix anything and was the proverbial handyman for all of his children. But above all, he loved to travel. For over 10 years, he and his wife, Marian, traveled in their motor home. They traveled extensively through the U.S. and Canada visiting every state in the U.S. (except Hawaii – they had to take a plane for that trip), and most of Canada. After seeing the country, Bill and Marian established a home base in Lake Havasu, AZ where they spent their winters, fished to his hearts content, and made wonderful friends. Bill was also a member of the American Legion 19 and the Eagles for many years.
Bill was married to Irene Ward in Wapato, WA in 1951. Together, they had two daughters, Cyndee and Angel. In 1975, Bill and Marian Moyer were married.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bertha, three half brothers, Herbert Chapman, Roland Chapman, and Norman Chapman, and two half sisters, Billie Stulbs, and Opal Bybee. He is survived by his wife Marian Palmer of Yakima, WA, daughter Angel Blanford and son-in-law Ken Blanford of Tacoma, WA, daughter Cyndee Rogers and son-in-law Richard Rogers of Yakima, step-son Rex Moyer and his wife Vickie Moyer of Lynnwood, WA, step-daughter Cheryl Hall and her husband Kevin Hall of Wenatchee, WA, step-daughter Susan Hillstrom and her husband Norm Hillstrom of Selah, WA; and his six grandchildren, Jenna Veatch, Rob Veatch and his wife Melissa Gomez, Kelly Cuyle and husband Shelby Cuyle, Jeff Hillstrom, Jaaron Moyer and Sam Moyer; and three great-grandchildren, Oliver Cuyle, Delilah Cuyle and Sebastian Veatch, as well as many cousins in California, Arkansas, and nephews and nieces in Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama.
On behalf of our family, I would like to inform you of the following service information. Services will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020, Viewing will be from 10:00-12:30 am at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Ave., and graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Dr. A celebration of his life and reception will immediately follow. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
