William Berkeley “Berk” Greenwood, age 89, passed away on July 4th, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. He was born in Emerson, Iowa on October 12th, 1931 to Horace and Gayle Greenwood. He was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea for two years. When he returned he married Darlene Carson on November 9th, 1954. They lived in The Dalles, Oregon until 1973. They then moved to Yakima, WA where they enjoyed a life of golf and gardening. After the death of Darlene, in 1992, he was set up on a blind date with Marjorie Hartwick. They immediately knew they had a connection and married on October 17th, 1996. Together, they enjoyed a wonderful life of playing golf, becoming Master Gardeners, traveling, and being devout Seattle Mariners fans until Marjorie’s death December of 2019.
He mastered the art of grunting when standing up, sitting down, or doing just about anything. Unfortunately, this trait was passed on to his children and a few grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Greg Greenwood and his wife, Connie, daughter Carla Stokes, and daughter Julie Greenwood and her wife, Kay. He is also survived by his stepson Jeff Hartwick and wife, Patty, and stepdaughter Sandy Scoles and her husband, Wade. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Carlson, and Jan Seal, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Horace Edward Greenwood.
A graveside service will be held for family only.
In lieu of flowers send donations to the Yakima Valley Audubon Society.
