Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
William Arthur Murphy passed away at the age of 73 in Yakima, Washington where he had been living for the past 10 years. He was born in San Pedro Sula, the Republic of Honduras, September 22, 1946 to John Patrick Murphy and Leony Peña de Murphy. In 1962 he graduated from La Salle HS in San Pedro Sula. In 1963 he came to the United States where he attended the Los Angeles National Institute of Technology and received an associate degree in Diesel and Gasoline Engines. He next matriculated to California Polytechnic University in Pomona and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy in 1973. This versatile background and fluency in several languages afforded William the opportunity to accept positions stateside on projects in California, Louisiana, and Florida and in Central and South America, Africa, and Europe.
William was a lifelong avid reader and soccer fan. As a young teenager he played on community and school teams. He truly loved the game of “futbol,” and was always on top of the stats for his favorite teams and players.
William is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Murphy of Miami, Florida, his sister, Jessie and husband Gary Lower of Houston, Texas, his brothers, John H. Murphy and wife Rosemary Leiva-Murphy of Yakima, Washington, and George P. Murphy and wife Regina of San Pedro Sula, Republic of Honduras, Central America, and many nieces and nephews.
William will always be remembered for his precocious and wicked sense of humor, his keen knowledge of world history and agronomy, and his ability to tell long stories. He was very proud of his multicultural roots: from his father, Irish, German, French, and Cherokee from North Carolina, and from his mother, Spanish and Mayan roots in Honduras.
Rest in peace, que en paz descanse William and may the Irish wind lift you to a higher place. Until we meet again, we will remember only the good times. Services are pending due to the current Covid pandemic. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In