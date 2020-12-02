Wilbur E. (Willie) Hay

Willie, age 80, passed away Nov. 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1940 to Orville and Hazel Hay, in LaPorte, In.
He moved to New Buffalo, Mi. at a young age, where he was their star athlete for their football and baseball teams.
He moved to Yakima in 1956, where he learned the roofing trade, which became his lifetime occupation.
He enjoyed ice and roller skating, fishing, music, and most sports.
He is survived by his wife Alberta Hay, daughters Diana Roberts (Kevin), Wileta Sherwood (Bud), and Michelle Woolery (Richard); sons Terry Hay, Brandon Humpherys (Hannah), and David Hickman (Maureen); brother Jerry Hay (Barb); sisters Gloria Peterson (Don), and Katherine Willis (Robert); 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Harry Hay, and his sisters Bertha Berry, Aletha Penalton, and Sharon Geoghegan.
He will forever live in our hearts!
